Parliament ready to host 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

Parliament has finalised all preparations to host the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, which kicks off in Cape Town this Sunday and runs through to the end of the week.

It will bring together 800 parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to discuss issues including democratic governance, sustainable development and economic inclusion.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, says the current global political tensions make the role of parliaments from the Commonwealth important.

“This conference is taking place within the context of ongoing global tensions, climate change, technological disruptions and rising inequality. There is a crucial and critically important role of parliaments in the Commonwealth, as well as parliamentarians in oversight and lawmaking functions and in terms of their role in facilitating the participation of nations from those countries to find solutions in the decision-making processes of those parliaments.”

Mothapo also says they have not received communication from Nigerian delegates on whether they will attend or not.

This is after reports that the Nigerian National Assembly has suspended all official visits to South Africa.

This follows the deaths of two Nigerians in Johannesburg and Somerset West, respectively.

One incident relates to a death while in police custody.

Mothapo says they are ready to host the conference.

“We can tell you that we have not received any correspondence from any of those parliaments that any of them will not be participating. So, as far as we are concerned, our arrangements are at an advanced stage…we are ready for the conference; we are satisfied with all the confirmations that we have received.”

🇿🇦 1 DAY TO GO! The 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference is almost here! 🌍 Cape Town is ready to welcome Parliamentarians and delegates from across the Commonwealth. South Africa warmly welcomes you to the #69CPC! 🇿🇦🤝#CPC2026 #ParliamentaryDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/Hv8kb0u4ij — 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (@CPC2026_ZA) September 12, 2026

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