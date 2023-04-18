Parliament says it is happy that the SABC Board process has now been finalised, adding that the public broadcaster plays a critical role in society.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement of the appointment in a statement today.

The announcement comes a week after Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula informed Ramaphosa that the National Assembly resolution on the SABC Board candidates remained in place and was lawful.

It came after Ramaphosa had sought legal clarity on the additional three names that were submitted, in addition to the 12 recommended candidates.

Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says, “We appreciate the finalisation of the process by the President. The SABC plays a critical public service in society. And it’s stability and leadership is quite important. As Parliament we do respect the doctrine of separation of powers as well as the principles of co-operative governance and that the President has to conduct due diligence in considering Parliamentary recommendations. We are glad that as Parliament we were able to provide the President with all the necessary clarification to ensure that this process is completed.”

Meanwhile, the DA Member of Parliament’s Communications Committee, Dianne Kohler-Barnard has welcomed what she describes as the long-overdue appointment of the SABC Board.

She says the new board has a massive mountain to climb.

Kohler-Barnard says the delay by Ramaphosa was unnecessary.

“Parliament voted and agreed unanimously to the list of candidates on 6 December 2022 and the President continued to delay the process for a further 133 days without any legal entitlement to do so. It is because of this delay that he currently finds himself front and center of a Constitutional Court application by civil society for failing to perform his Constitutional duties. Now, the whole country knows that the delay was caused by the President and former Minister’s dislike of a single candidate, Phathiswa Magopeni. As a result, the DA particularly welcomes her appointment. We trust she will do an exemplary job after her shoddy treatment by the ANC. No doubt, many of those higher up in the ANC will be licking their wounds this afternoon.”