Parliament orders Cele to apologise to activist Ian Cameron

Police Minister Bheki Cele has requested additional time to further engage the Speaker on the apology he must make in the National Assembly.

This, after Parliament’s Joint Ethics Committee found that Cele was guilty of breaching the Ethics Code for members of Parliament when he shouted at an activist during a public meeting in Gugulethu last year.

The incident took place at a crime imbizo, during which Cele and the director of civil rights organisation Action Society, Ian Cameron, became embroiled in a heated exchange, during which Cele shouted at him to shut up.

When present in the House on Tuesday, Cele was asked to apologise, but he told the House chair, Grace Boroto, that he is still busy discussing the matter with the Speaker.

“I’ve written Speaker about the matter, not exhausted correspondence, acknowledged receipt but not responded yet. I request to be given opportunity to take matter forward with Speaker. GB: Your request been granted. We will await that.”