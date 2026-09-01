Parliament legal team clears Madonsela despite Ramaphosa’s objection

Parliament’s Legal Department says it has found no grounds for the objection of President Cyril Ramaphosa against the recommended evidence leader for the Impeachment Committee, Advocate Thandazani Madonsela.

Ramaphosa raised his reservations in terms of two instances of conflict of interest.

He says that after removing Madonsela as a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) appointee shortly after the 2022 interviews for the appointment of the chief justice, there is a reasonable apprehension that Madonsela may harbour a grievance towards him.

His second reservation relates to public comments Madonsela made regarding the Phala Phala theft during an engagement with an African National Congress (ANC) study group.

Parliament’s Legal Advisor Michael Prince advised the committee on the way forward.

Prince says, “The information presently available does not establish an actual conflict of interest. Nevertheless, the subsequent disclosure that the advice was rendered to the ANC constitutes new information.”

He adds, “That fact alone may justify the committee formally deliberating on the President’s objection, not because its previous recommendation was invalid, but because the committee should satisfy itself that the requirement that there is no real or perceived conflict of interest remains met.”

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