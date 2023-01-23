Parliament has been given another month to finalise the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The Bill was supposed to be on the statute books by the end of this month, however, the Constitutional Court has granted Parliament the extension it sought on an urgent basis in December to now complete the process by the 28th of February 2023.

The new piece of legislation will allow independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections. Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo.

“In December parliament lodged an urgent application to the constitutional court requesting that it be granted a further extension to finalise the bill from the 10th of December 2022 until 28th of February 2023. The apex court then issued the interim order to further extend its declaration of invalidity order decline for the electoral act until the thirty first of January to allow it more time to consider the request to extend the deadline to the 28th of February to allow parliament to finalise the bill which seeks to amend the act.”