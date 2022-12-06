Parliament has formally approved the names of the 12 candidates to be appointed as members of the new board of directors at the SABC. The public broadcaster has been without a board for almost two months. The mandate of the former board expired on the 15th of October this year.

Some of the prominent candidates on the list include the former SABC Head of News and Current Affairs Phathiswa Magopeni and veteran broadcaster Mpho Tsedu.

Below are the names of the recommended candidates:

The names of the candidates will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for final approval.

“The following names taking into account skills, expertise, experience, need for continuity and change, gender balance and other gender demographics be considered for appointment in the SABC Board in compliance with Section 13 of the Broadcasting Act 4 of 1999,” says Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications Boyce Maneli.

VIDEO: 12 candidates recommended for SABC Board: