Parliament says a report on the fire that gutted the Old Assembly and New National Assembly buildings in January last year is expected to be finalised and released at the end of next month.

A multi-disciplinary probe into the cause of the fire was conducted over the last year.

Parliament’s presiding officer commissioned one of the investigations which is still under way.

The Secretary to Parliament Xolile George says the probe is focusing on among other things, possible security breaches,

George says, “The fire report and any other investigation that was part of that as commissioned by the Presiding Officers and audit committee of Parliament, all those reports will be ready by end of March.”

