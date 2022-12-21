Parliament has managed to continue exercising oversight over the executive despite the challenges brought on by a fire that gutted large parts of the buildings. That’s according to its spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, in a statement about the year in review.

In January this year, large parts of Parliament, including the National Assembly, were destroyed in a fire. Mothapo says among others, MPs visited various sites, including the Koeberg Nuclear station, at the height of rolling blackouts (load shedding) in August.

“As engines of Parliament’s work, committees continue to play a critical role in ensuring that Parliament fulfils its Constitutional obligations of oversight over the work of the Executive, and over 50 oversight visits were undertaken in addition to the flagship programmes of Taking Parliament to the People and the Local Government Week, with a heightened intensity never witnessed during the gruelling two years of COVID-19-related restrictions,” says Mothapo.

Zandile Mafe was arrested earlier this year in connection with the fire at parliament. He faces charges including arson and terrorism. Mafe is expected to appear in court again early next year. He remains in custody.

