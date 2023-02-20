Parliament has confirmed that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has submitted a motion of no confidence in the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The EFF wants the National Assembly to remove Mapisa-Nqakula as the Speaker for calling the police into the Cape Town City Hall chamber during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo says the matter is being considered by Mapisa-Nqakula’s deputy, Lechesa Tshenoli.

This will be the first time a motion of no confidence is tabled against a Speaker.

Earlier, Malema announced that his party would demand that Mapisa-Nqakula apologise and withdraw her decision to eject EFF MPs from SONA or face court action.

In the video below, EFF briefs the media following the State of the Nation Address: