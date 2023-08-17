Legal Services at Parliament has told the Portfolio Committee on Education that the committees of Parliament are constitutionally obligated to take into account all the public submissions made pertaining to Bills tabled before it.

This advice came on the second day of deliberations on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and Democratic Alliance (DA) staged a walk out on Tuesday leaving the committee without a quorum.

The parties voiced their unhappiness about the exclusion of the bulk of submissions made during the nationwide public hearings.

Senior legal adviser Phumela Ngema says the law requires that all the views of the different role players are given the serious attention they deserve.

“The process of public participation is to make sure that the voices of those who must have this legislation enforced upon them and implemented by them and respected by them – are clear and they have actually played a role, so that they can know we were part of this.”

The video below has more details about the public consultations on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill: