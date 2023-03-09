Parliament’s Joint Ethics Committee has recommended that the former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane be suspended as a Member of Parliament for one term.

This is after the committee found Zwane guilty of breaching MPs code of conduct.

This follows complaints lodged against him in 2017 relating his alleged dealings with the Gupta family while he was a minister.

He has previously denied having any friendship with the Guptas:

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse lodged the complaints.

Zwane is currently the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport in the National Assembly.

The Joint Committee on Ethics found that he was appointed at the behest of the Guptas and that he had failed to disclose benefits and hospitality he received from the Guptas.

The committee also found that he appointed special advisors who were business associates of the Gupta family. The committee’s recommendations which include his suspension as an MP have been referred to the National Assembly Speaker.