Parliament cancels arrangements for MK members

Parliament says it has cancelled all flight and accommodation arrangements for members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, in light of the party informing the institution that they will not attend the first sitting.

Parliament’s Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says they take note of the MK Party’s intent to challenge the validity of the election results.

MK has also indicated that it therefore doesn’t view the first sitting as constitutional and accordingly and instructed its 58 elected MPs to boycott the first sitting.

In the light of this official communication to Parliament, Mothapo says they have decided to make some cost saving decisions.

“Because the first sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will take place physically, the Parliamentary administration is in the process of making arrangements to provide travel and accommodation for all members listed by the IEC, as handed over by the Chief Justice, to attend these sittings and the associated onboarding activities scheduled in Cape Town. In light of the MK Party’s expressed decision, through their legal representatives, not to attend the first sitting, Parliament has cancelled all arrangements for accommodation and flights for the party’s elected members. This measure is to avoid incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure” says Mothapo.