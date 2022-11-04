National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila says there is a possibility that Zandile Mafe may be referred back for mental observation during his next appearance.

He is charged with among others housebreaking and terrorism.

Mafe appeared in court for pre-trial proceedings on Friday after refusing to appear on previous occasions.

Case against Zandile Mafe postponed

Ntabazalila adds, “They received all the documents from our side but they are in the electronic form so they also need those documents, study them and also consult with their client. The main issue is that they have not had enough time to consult with their client, but we did indicate that the state is ready for trial and they have indicated that they are not ready for trial. So, we hope that when we come back on the January 27th they will tell the court that they are ready.”