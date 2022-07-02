French airport workers went on strike at Paris’ main international airport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle on Friday, forcing the cancellation of about 10% of flights and bringing more disruption to early summer travel.

Striking Paris airport workers say they would stage another walkout at the French capital’s main international hub from July 8th to the 10th to press their pay demands.

Ground staff at the airport have staged a series of strikes demanding a wage hike to cushion the pain of inflation, emboldened by booming demand for air travel and staff shortages caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current walkout, which began on Thursday, is due to continue until Saturday, though civil aviation authority says less disruption was expected.