Western Cape heath authorities are appealing to parents and caregivers to have their children vaccinated against measles.

The vaccination drive comes amid an outbreak in the country and four laboratory-confirmed cases in the province.

The campaign started at the beginning of February and runs until the end of March.

Valerie Kruger is a school health nurse at Mitchells Plain Hospital.

“We want to make sure that our children are covered for measles in the Western Cape. Up to date we only have four laboratory confirmed measles cases in the Western Cape, so for now we have 1.7 million children between the ages of six months and just below 15 years.”

