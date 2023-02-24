Traditional healers in KwaZulu-Natal are advising parents to exercise caution when dealing with sangoma trainers. The advice comes after two women spoke to SABC News about the uncertainty of the process and the expenses involved.

In some instances, young children leave school to be trained as a sangoma.

Former Chairperson of the Traditional Healers Organisation in KwaZulu-Natal, Sazi Mhlongo, says a person must receive a spiritual calling before considering to undergo training as a sangoma.

”Authentic traditional healers are their neighbours in some cases. They can just go to this traditional healers before allowing the child to go and get that training, to ask ‘is this the right way to do?’ If a child is said to become a traditional healer or a sangoma, you must first talk to the ancestors, tell the ancestors that not now, at least later when the child is educated. You beg them so that they allow the child to go to school,” says Sazi Mhlongo.

Nokulinda Mkhize’s book ‘ANCESTORY’ dispels common myths and misconceptions about family linage:

Meanwhile, cultural expert Doctor VVO Mkhize says there are ceremonies that parents can perform to see if their children really received a spiritual calling to become a sangoma.

”What I would suggest to parents, if they see that the child is having or possessed these ancestral spirits, they must go to eMsamo and light two white candles, put the dish (filled with) water in between the candles and speak to the ancestors. Or maybe they burn the incense (impepho), speak to the ancestors and say is it really them who are possessing the child,” says Mkhize.

”If it’s true, let them speak to them and then say we really pray for the child to grow up. Because outside there, we have hungry people, we have animals there who are waiting for these kids, who have no mercy because at the end of the day they want money,” Mkhize added.

