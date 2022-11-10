A government school in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape has allegedly expelled a number of learners due to non-payment of fees.

The disgruntled parents say this is unfair, and against the law as they are struggling to make ends meet.

Some learners are reported to have given up on education, and are now looking for jobs, due to the humiliation they receive at this school.

The high school is well known for outstanding matric results and maintaining a reputation of a 100% pass rate.

However, learners say behind the walls, misery, pressure, threats and constant humiliation occurs.

One of the learners, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was recently sent home before writing her exam and threatened that she will not be allowed back, unless she pays some fundraising fee.

“I was very scared. I was worried. They will call you in front of everyone because you haven’t paid and told to go home. It is very frustrating because our parents don’t have money, and so, we must put pressure on them so that we can go back to school.”

Meanwhile, in a similar incident is another frustrated parent. Her son had been accused of smoking by the school, however multiple drug tests proved that her son does not smoke.

“He was dragged out of the exam room, and told he could not come back unless he tests for drugs. We went to get drug tests, and had to take the case to court. That is the only time he was allowed back. He was victimised and said it often that he did not smoke, but no one believed him.”

This has angered many parents as they demand answers

One of the parents says, “It is very sad because I am unemployed. When my child came home saying she needed money I knew better than to question her. So, I had to go around borrowing money from loan sharks, because I needed my child to write exams.”

Another parent shared their concerns.

“Most of us here are single parents, but we want our children to get a better future. Even I have had to go to a loan shark to secure a place for my child. It is a lot because we are poor, we do not have money.”

Provincial Department of Education could not be reached for comment.