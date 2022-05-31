Some parents of learners at Ratšeke Primary School at Ga-Ratšeke village outside Kgapane in Limpopo have removed their children from the school citing an unsafe environment.

They say classrooms are dilapidated and the walls at the school could collapse at any time.

The parents say the department has promised to build classrooms for the school since 2014, but there’s no progress.

The school was built by the community in 1974. It’s now accommodating over 230 learners and six teachers.

Education authorities say they will meet with the parents to discuss the future of the school.

SGB member Khutšo Morwasehla says they are unhappy, “The department has agreed with us that from 2020 they will start to build the school because the site is ready, everything is approved, until today when the community started to be furious. There was no promise that which was promised by the government implemented until today. So, that is why you see the community members are very much furious, because of the unfulfilled promises by the government.”

Limpopo Education Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says they will continue to engage the community regarding the future of the school.

“We are aware and concerned about the disruption of teaching and learning at Ratšeke Primary School. It’s safe to say that there are stakeholder engagements currently under way, on the matter at political level to address community concerns, but also to get learners back in classes as soon as possible. We would like to give space for this to happen and of course we’ll give further comment thereafter.”