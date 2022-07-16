The parents of ten young artists from Inanda North of Durban have made a last minute appeal on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the South African government to intercede and make it possible for them to attend the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles next week.

This happens after the ten members of the Go! Durban Musical Theatre Academy qualified to take part in the world championships but was denied VISA’s to enter the United States. Altogether seventeen members of the South African team of fifty six were denied VISAs.

In an open letter to the President, parents say the VISA applications were denied based on their lower socio-economic background.

The academy’s project manager Des Govender says, “We are devastated. These children hold the hopes not only of their own dreams, but their families, their community where they come from, the whole city of Durban. So it’s incredibly devastating to have such a hope and a dream and to be told unfortunately you cannot even leave your own country to represent and fly the flag.”

Meanwhile, US embassy spokesperson David Feldmann says all VISA applications are confidential and the reason for the decision is not divulged. He adds that these decisions are reviewed at a higher level in the embassy and even in Washington.

“So when a South African or an Indian, or a person from China or even from the UK or France are seeking a VISA or seeking to enter the United States there is a presumption of immigrant intent. The American consular officer at the VISA window or at the airport at the port of entry is required to presume that that person intends to immigrate to the United States. It is the responsibility of that person not the institution with which he or she is affiliated that individual person has to overcome that presumption of immigrant intent,” further explained Feldmann.