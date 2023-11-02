Parents in Limpopo can appeal school rejections until 10 Nov

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo’s Education Department says parents that have received rejection letters for the placement of their children across schools in Polokwane for next year can appeal the decision at the local circuit offices. The appeals process started on the 1st of November.

Parents, who are still seeking space for their children in all grades, have until the 10th of November to submit their appeals. Parents are slowly starting to visit the local circuit office to submit their appeal applications. But due to limited space, they are cautioned to avoid late applications. In some instances, some parents who have applied on time can still be rejected. Officials say parents now have an opportunity to appeal through the circuit office.

“Effective from yesterday we have opened for appeals for learners who received rejection letters, from either the school of choice or the schools that are staying nearby but are full to capacity. So, what we are saying is that if they are not admitted what they need to do is give us an appeal so that the circuits can re look at their applications,” says Limpopo Education Department spokesperson Mike Maringa.

The registration process for 2024 started in May with lower and applications for senior learners in higher grades began later in September. Last year, the department announced that it is working on permanently solving the issue of a lack of space in Polokwane by building five new schools in the coming years.

“I can confirm that the work is in progress we have hired the PSP. They have already started with the professional work before the end of this financial year. We promise that the construction of the schools will start in the identified areas because you’ll know that Polokwane circuit in particular is a hotspot in January because people are migrating to town for better job opportunities, so we usually find ourselves in a point where we are receiving a lot of applications,” Maringa added.

Schools in Polokwane are amongst some of the highly sought after in Limpopo.