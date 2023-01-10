Parents of learners at some quintile one schools in Limpopo say they are worried that their children will not be able to attend lessons when schools on Wednesday.

The parents say some schools are charging them money for stationery.

Parents at Malamulele Secondary School say they are asked to pay R550 for various services including cleaning and security.

Learners who fail to pay the amount were allegedly told that they will not get books. The school is one of the no fees schools in the province.

Some concerned parents say they are worried that education is no longer free.

“The problem is that there is a cost of R550 being paid and the SGB and this mean to me is auto pilot. It seems now education is not free someone has to pay R550 so that they can get education, that is the problem, I don’t know if the government is aware about this.”

VIDEO: Demand for stationery fee causes frustration for parents in Malamulele