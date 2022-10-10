People Against Race Classification (PARC) says it’s one step closer to doing away with race classification. This is after the National Council of Provinces announced that there should be a national debate in fast-tracking the recognition of South African native communities and their identities. PARC seeks to among other things; remove the word “Coloured” from all official government and private institutions’ documents.

For the past two years, PARC has been petitioning government to get rid of the term, “coloured”, and calling it offensive. It all began with Oudtshoorn teacher and PARC founder, Glen Snyman. In 2020, he was accused of fraud by the Western Cape Education Department. This was after he identified himself as African in a job application. While charges were later withdrawn, Snyman’s fight continued.

“Race classification in South Africa should stop because the Population Registration Act Act 1991 already repelled the use of any race criteria. It is also derogatory, racist and confusing to refer to someone as a “coloured”. We are very happy that the NCOP has accepted our petition and that they have called for a national debate on the identity of south African people,” says Snyman.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo says they are now ready to act on his petition.

“In terms of the resolution taken by the house, there must be a national debate in fast tracking recognition of the South African native communities and their identities. In this regard the SAHRC has been given six months within which to research issues raised in the petition of PARC and report back with its findings and recommendations for its consideration. Further, at least six government departments relevant to the matter have been tasked with considering development of a special legislative and policy matter for the advancement of the issues that would have been outlined in the report of the SAHRC,” explains Mothapo.

Snyman has proposed that South Africans should be identified by their culture and not their skin colour.

Six months ago, there was an increasing call for the term Coloured to be abolished. Following a petition by People Against Race Classification to parliament, demanding that the government gets rid of the use of the word “Coloured”. People Against Race Classification a group of activists, appeared before the select committee to state their discomfort caused by the word, saying it was confusing, derogatory, and racist.

Increasing calls for term ‘Coloured’ to be scrapped: Glen Snyman