Paraplegic bodybuilder, Max Kulati, is trying to raise funds to defend his bodybuilding championship title in Slovenia in October. Kulati won the title last year, when he entered the competition as an amateur and received his professional card.

This time he will be competing as a professional, representing South Africa competing with other bodybuilders from around the world.

The 35-year-old superstar started bodybuilding in 2021 and soon found his rhythm. He started winning championship after championship.

Last year, he proved to be the best of the best when he won his first ever world title. However, Kulati is facing financial challenges in preparation for his upcoming trip.

“Preparations to go to Slovenia are difficult this year. Since bodybuilding is an independent sport, it is difficult to get funds, even in my federation. But I am here to ask for help to South Africans, I am asking for support to you Africans, so that I can be able to go back there and defend my title and be a pro champ in a wheelchair for the second time and keep the title here at home,” says Kulati.

Wheelchair-bound Max Kulati to represent SA in Slovenia Bodybuilding World Cup 5 May 2022:

Max urges South Africans to donate for his trip. He says he doesn’t have any sponsors to support him, and it is quite an expensive trip.

“What I have done is a donation list, there are other events that I will host where I am asking for R100 from everyone in South Africa. My target is to get at least 500 to 600 people so that I can be able to cover the money needed for my trip to Slovenia because time is against us now. So, if we can collect the money by July, latest August so that I can prepare my transportation and accommodation that side on time,” Kulati adds.

Although bodybuilding is an individual sport, Max has a lot of help in the gym. His only obstacle is raising the R80 000 to get him and an assistant to Slovenia.