Paralympic champion Ntando Mahlangu sets sights on 2024 Paris games

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Paralympic champion Ntando Mahlangu is setting his sights on the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris but is not looking too far ahead yet. The 22-year-old has recently relocated to the United Kingdom to further his academic and sporting careers.

Ntando Mahlangu came into prominence at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio in Brazil. He won a silver medal in the men’s 200 metres T42 event.

The 22-year-old did even better at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo in Japan. He managed to win gold medals in both the men’s long jump T63 and men’s 200 metres T61 event. Mahlangu is gearing up for the Paris Games later this year but is taking it one step at a time.

“Paralympics is down in September and to focus on them will be too big. I still have competitions when I go back to the UK, and also competing in the 800 metres with the able-bodied athletes. but it’s a long way to Paris and you build up to Paris.”

Mahlangu will be appearing in his third Paralympic Games. He is hoping to achieve even better results in Paris than in the previous games.

“That’s the dream as an athlete you always try your best. You don’t go to big competitions just to be there and I want to show people that everything is possible but we will take it step by step and we still have a lot to do before Paris.”

Last year he took a break from studying.

“My life as a student-athlete, I am definitely enjoying that I have a schedule to go to the lectures and later on go to the gym. It’s back to being busy and I am enjoying it because I took a gap year and I am enjoying it really.”

Double Paralympic Champion Ntando Mahlangu joins Loughborough! Ntando will be studying Business Studies with @lborobusiness as he prepares for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. 🇿🇦🥇🥇 Read more: https://t.co/jjRYKUctfW@lborosport — Loughborough University (@lborouniversity) November 2, 2023

Mahalangu was recently home to compete at the South African Sports Association for Physically Disabled National Championships in Bloemfontein in the Free State.

He found it difficult to adjust to his new environment but has since settled in well.

“I think the family is far away it’s something that plays a lot in the mind. But I know what I have to give up and we will make sure we get to that point.”

Mahlangu also won a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships in London and a silver medal at the 2019 Championships in Dubai.