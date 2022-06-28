Pan-African Parliament will convene starting on Tuesday to elect new leadership in Midrand, Johannesburg. Parliamentarians from various African nations have descended to South Africa to choose a new administration.

The objective of the Pan-African Parliament is to offer solutions to a number of challenges facing the continent.

PAP member from Botswana, Mephato Reatile has called on MPs to peacefully elect new leadership. He says the continent is facing a myriad of challenges and needs a united leadership.

Reatile has also appealed to members to accept the outcome of the election. “We have to make sure that we set up structures for the African continent to be operational.”

Calls for MPs to peacefully elect new leadership: Mephato Reatile

Proceedings delayed

The Pan African Parliament proceedings have been delayed because of load shedding in Midrand. The election of PAP new leadership was supposed to start at 9am but could not go ahead as planned due to a power outage.

Member of South African parliament and also Pan African Parliament, Pemmy Majodina says this area should have been exempted.

SABC News Khayelihle Khumalo reports from Midrand:

Chaos at last sitting

The Pan African Parliament was thrown into turmoil during the last sitting when they tried to get a new President. They failed to reach a consensus.

Some members say it is time to get down to business and deal with the important issues. They hope such embarrassing scenes will be avoided at all costs when they elect new leadership.

The sitting comes as the world has seen the cost of living rising in the continent and beyond.

Chaos erupts during PAP elections:

