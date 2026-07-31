PAP President says Agenda 2063 objectives must translate into action

The President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Dr Fateh Boutbig, says the continent’s parliaments must move beyond making commitments and focus on delivering measurable results.

Addressing the Conference of Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments in Midrand, he called for stronger cooperation between the continental body, national and regional legislatures to advance Africa’s integration agenda and ensure the objectives of Agenda 2063 are translated into action.

“Today we need to move from just defining visions, but rather to implementing those and making them a reality. Now we are to move from just making recommendations, but to implement those so that we have concrete results.”

Speaking at the same event, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said addressing Africa’s challenges requires open and honest discussions between countries.

She reflected on migration pressures facing the continent and the need for collective solutions that strengthen African unity and cooperation.

“I know that in the latest months, the issue of migration has been uppermost and has touched us in different ways. But also, it has called us to reflect on how we have to manage this challenging issue in order to also manage the cohesion of our continent. And I want to say, difficult the debate as it may have been yesterday, when we exchanged views, that what is important is that we’re candid and open with one another about the challenges that we face.”

The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thoko Didiza delivered the opening remarks at the Conference of Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments, held on the sidelines of the First Ordinary Session of the Seventh Legislature of the @AfrikParliament. The conference is… pic.twitter.com/ShOaGSmxuS — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) July 31, 2026

VIDEO | Immigration has been one of the key issue at the PAP conference:



-Reporting by Botlhale Phele