Pan African Parliament President Chief Fortune Charumbira has appealed to the Angolan authorities to ensure that general elections are free and fair. Millions of Angolans will head to the polls on Wednesday.

The governing party People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) is facing stiff competition from the opposition National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

The voters will elect a new parliament and President is likely to be the tightest since the first multi-party election in 1992.

The continent is on tenterhooks as one of the key countries, Angola will go to the polls on Wednesday.

Incumbent President Joao Lourenco is seeking re-election. He has pledged to continue with his anti-corruption crusade and wants to boost and diversify the ailing economy.

Lourenco will face fierce competition from the opposition UNITA leader Adalberto Costa Junior.

Pan African Parliament President Chief Fortune Charumbira says this is an important moment for Angola.

“Please brothers and sisters in Angola we are in the times where people are supposed to choose their own governments so we plead to Angolans to vote freely and allow all to express their will, not force our will on them whatever the results come out to accept them and if they don’t that’s a recipe for conflict and accept the outcome.”

Southern Africa’s Pan African Parliament chair Pemmy Majodina echoes similar sentiments about peaceful and credible elections in Luanda.

“Ensure that with the strategic nature of Angola, we need unity in Angola, we need cohesion in Angola. I want to make a special plea to all voters in Angola, vote responsibly but be responsible to accept the outcome of the people and that’s what democracy is all about.”

The election in the oil-rich nation will be held after the repatriation of the remains of the late former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Dos Santos’ family has been fighting with the Angolan government over his burial and some children who are facing allegations of corruption have threatened to boycott the funeral in fear of arrests.

The message is loud and clear from the pan-African parliament, they are appealing to scores of Angolans who would be voting to be peaceful and ensure that they strengthen their democracy.

Pan African Parliament on a mission to unite and reposition itself:

Charumbira says his plans to revive the battered image of the institution are on the right course. He is holding a re-orientation workshop to reposition and re-invigorate the divided house.

Charumbira was elected in the position in the recent session that was relatively calm. PAP has been mired in controversies since its establishment.

Charumbira says they are turning around the situation. “First of all, every institution and every grouping should periodically reflect and do introspection we are doing very well and but for the pan-African parliament it is important we had unfortunate past and we should say are we still focused? who conceived this idea? and we must adapt to new situations and are we answerable to the citizens?”