The panel tasked with assessing whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala farm debacle will start its work on Wednesday.

In terms of the National Assembly Rules the panel has 30 days to complete its work.

This was announced by Parliament on Monday evening.

The panel will investigate four charges against the President whether he misled Parliament in 2014 when he said his business interests would go into a blind trust but has since admitted that he was involved in cattle farming business.

A charge of possible violating the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act will also be investigated.

The three member panel will be chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

The video below is discussing the role of the panel: