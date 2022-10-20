The Executive Secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Lawson Naidoo says the independent panel, tasked with investigating the Phala Phala farm theft, will not call any witnesses or consider oral evidence.

The panel, which started its work on Wednesday, will assess whether President Cyril Ramaphosa broke the law by allegedly concealing the theft of millions of US dollars on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo two years ago.

The retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo is heading the panel. The retired High Court judge Thokozile Masipa and Advocate Mahlape Sell are assisting Ngcobo.

The panel was established after the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) draft motion. It has 30 days to complete its work.

Naidoo says, “The panel is only required to assess documentary evidence submitted to them in terms of formal motion by Mr (Vuyolwethu) Zungula of the ATM. So, in absence of any further information or evidence Mr Zungula has access to, the panel is likely to ask the President to respond to the allegations made and assess that evidence. No witnesses and no oral evidence will be called.”

Section 89

Section 89 of the Constitution states that a President may be removed from office on the grounds of a serious violation of the Constitution or the law, serious misconduct, or inability to perform the functions of the office.

The three-member panel is looking at four charges levelled against Ramaphosa to see if there are sufficient grounds that he has violated Section 89 of the Constitution.

The first charge is the allegation that the President violated the Constitution which does not allow members of the cabinet and deputy ministers to undertake any other paid work.

However, despite saying in 2014 that his business affairs would be managed by a blind trust, Ramaphosa has recently admitted that he is actively pursuing his cattle farming business.

In terms of the second charge, the President is accused of violating the law which places a duty on any person to report corrupt transactions. The ATM claims that the President failed to report the theft to the police and that reporting the matter to the head of his security detail was irregular and unlawful.

The third and fourth charges relate to serious misconduct. The party alleges that Ramaphosa’s instructions to the head of the Presidential Protection Service Major General Wally Rhoode to investigate the matter were unlawful.

Serious charges

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says these are very serious charges against the President.

“To face such charges in your first term, it is very, very serious and I do think that these are the type of charges, even if you beat them legally, they still remain a problem politically throughout your term. It’s not just the legalities of whether the President will be found guilty. The reality is the President has had to answer to such serious charges. This impacts on your integrity and ability to stay focused.”

Earlier this week, the President’s spokesperson Vincent Mgwenya said Ramaphosa had not yet been contacted by the panel.

“The President is awaiting comms from the panel. Once he receives it, he will fully cooperate, as he has indicated. He has not initiated comms. The process is the President will be contacted through official channels by the lead in that panel.”

