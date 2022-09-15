National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, says political parties submitted 17 names for panel members to assess the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) motion against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mapisa-Nqakula has now appointed three people to serve on the panel.

ATM Leader, Vuyolwethu Zungula, invoked Section 89 of the Constitution and National Assembly Rule 129C for Ramaphosa to be removed from office following the Phala Phala scandal.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the 17 names comprised of 11 judges, four practising lawyers and two law academics.

The three member panel she has appointed are two Judges and one law academic.

These are Justices Sandile Ngcobo and Thokozile Masipa as well as Richard Calland.

Opposition parties demand the release of Phala Phala report [10 September 2022]

In correspondence with political parties, Mapisa-Nqakula says all three individuals have been issued with letters subject to concluding all the procurement processes.

She says they will start with their work on a date which is yet to be determined.

The panel will have 30-days to assess if any prima facie evidence exist for a Section 89 inquiry that may lead to the removal of President Ramaphosa from office.

The ultimate removal of a President would require a two thirds majority vote in the National Assembly as provided for in terms of Section 89 of the Constitution.

The grounds for the removal of a President are serious misconduct, serious violation of the Constitution or the law or· inability to perform the functions of office.