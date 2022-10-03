Minister of International relations and Corporation, Naledi Pandor has urged Lesotho to ensure the upcoming polls are free and fair.

The neighbouring country with only two million people is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Friday.

The landlocked nation has experienced political instability for years and this prompted the SADC region to send President Cyril Ramphosa to mediate the impasse.

Pandor has appealed to political parties to accept the outcome of the polls.

“President Ramaphosa devoted a great deal of energy to support the people and government of Lesotho to get to the point that they are now. We thank him for his facilitation and we wish the people of Lesotho well as they proceed to the elections. Again, we hope when the results come will be accepted.”

