International Relations and Co-operation Minister Dr. Naledi Pandor is representing South Africa at the inauguration of Brazilian President-elect Lula da Silva.

He trounced incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in the recent polls. Brazil is one of South Africa’s strategic partners in Latin America.

President-elect Lula da Silva is no stranger to the highest office in Brazil. He once served as President from 2003 to 2010.

That’s where he was admired for dealing with inequality and rampant poverty in the Latin-American country.

South Africa’s top diplomat Naledi Pandor is representing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the inauguration.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Brazil are members of BRICS, IBSA and the two nations enjoy cordial relations.

The newly elected Brazilian President is going to face monumental challenges as the world grapples with a weak global economy.

The Charge d’Affaires at the Brazillian embassy in South Africa, Felix Baes de Faria says, “The inauguration will start at three o’clock- at the national congress when President Lula will take the oath of office, along with vice president Geraldo Alckmin. Later on, he will address the nation, and at seven thirty pm Brazilian time he will host a reception for the international delegations and authorities.”

The Charge d’Affaires at the Brazillian embassy in South Africa, Felix Baes de Faria speaks to SABC News about the inauguration: