Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor would not be drawn to comment on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be arrested should he attend the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

She spoke to the media on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting of foreign affairs and international relations ministers, under way in Cape Town.

BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town this afternoon

The meeting is in preparation for the summit set for August.

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Putin for the war in Ukraine. As a signatory to the Rome Statute, South Africa has an obligation to act on the warrant of arrest.

Pandor says the matter is being considered.

“As I have indicated to many friends in media, the South African government is looking at what legal options are. It is something I believe the President is the best person to speak about. Once they have reached a conclusion.”

When pushed, Pandor would only confirm information already in the public domain.

“The obligations are clear and the answer is not fudged. The answer is, the President will answer what the final position of South Africa is. As the matter stands, an invitation has been extended to all five presidents of the BRICS countries.”