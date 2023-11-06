Pandor hosts Ukrainian counterpart on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to host her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Pretoria on Monday.

The two ministers are holding political consultations. This as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.

Kuleba’s visit comes at a time when the Eastern European country is seeking to be admitted to the EU bloc.

The conflict has caused untold suffering in Ukraine.

Since the war started food and energy prices shot up in a number of countries.

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa led an African peace mission to both countries in an attempt to encourage dialogue for an end to the conflict.

The African leaders want de-escalation, the recognition of countries’ sovereignty and unimpeded grain exports through the Black Sea.

South Africa has also maintained its non-aligned position and denounced the killing of civilians.

