The International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has conceded that although Nigeria provides trade opportunites for South Africa, there are some challenges.

South Africa and Nigeria say they are satisfied with progress made in consolidating their bilateral ties.

The two countries are strategic partners and have a number of agreements to enhance trade and other areas of cooperation.

Pandor explains the challenges: “I have noted some South African companies have recently apparently found it difficult to operate in Nigeria. Some of the reported challenges include regulatory issues and non-tariff barriers. As a result, the number of South African companies operating in nigeria has significantly decreased from 350 to the present 120 companies.”