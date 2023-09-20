Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 38,098: health authorities

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from the ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 38,098, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said yesterday.

Additionally, a total of 87,705 people have been wounded in the besieged strip since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October, the health authorities said.

According to Palestinian media, the Israeli army raided Gaza City in the north and the southern city of Rafah on Saturday, killing at least eight people.

Of the eight fatalities, six were killed when Israeli warplanes attacked a car in the northwest of Rafah while the other two were killed when the Israeli forces assaulted a neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Israeli army also reportedly bombed a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Near East (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The attack killed at least 16 people and injured over 50 others in the school which houses displaced persons, according to the health authorities.

In a statement , the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said five Palestinian journalists had been killed in different locations across the Gaza Strip over the past day, and the new fatalities brought to 158 the number of Palestinian journalists killed since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last October.

