Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 37 598: Health authorities

Ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed 37 598 Palestinians and wounded 86 032 others since October 7 last year, health authorities in Gaza said in a press statement on Sunday.

The Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours have left 47 people dead and 121 others injured, with many others still buried under ruins or on the way to hospitals as there were several airstrikes, according to the statement.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant headed to the United States on Sunday for a whirlwind visit.

In remarks made before departure, Gallant said Israel is “prepared for any action that may be necessary in Gaza, Lebanon and other areas.”

Israeli media reported that the main aim of Gallant’s visit is to unfreeze a batch of weapons and ammunitions that the United States has been withholding from Israel.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that it was “inconceivable” that the US had been “withholding weapons and ammunition to Israel” in recent months, as it presses its war on Gaza.

A top Israeli Defense Forces spokesman recently said that Hamas “cannot be eliminated”, which was immediately refuted by Netanyahu’s office.

Some analysts pointed out that this once again exposed the rift between the Israeli government and the army on how to advance the military operation in Gaza.