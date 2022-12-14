Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the dossier will include detailed evidence and information on India’s involvement in a 2021 bombing outside the house of an Islamist leader, among other incidents of sabotage and what she called terrorism.

“We will call it information-based evidence,” Rabbani Kharsaid about the dossier. “It is sharing information and sharing evidence on what India has been up to.”

“Let’s put the record straight, that’s what it is, and …to let the world know that what is happening in the region.”

India’s foreign office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the dossier. Rabbani Khar did not say when the dossier was to be presented to the UN, or to which UN body

Pakistan on Tuesday accused India of backing and funding the 2021 bombing outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the militant Lashkar-e-Taiba group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, including foreigners.

New Delhi has not responded to Tuesday’s allegations.

India says Saeed was the mastermind of the Mumbai carnage, a charge he has denied.

Khar said the facilitators and mastermind of the bombing that killed four people in the eastern city of Lahore were based in India.

“We would want India to hand them over, and as responsible nations do… and if India is a responsible nation, they will cooperate,” she said.

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India have fought three wars since 1947 when British colonial ended and the two independent nations were created in a blood-drenched process known as partition.

They blame each other for sponsoring and backing attacks inside their countries, a charge both nations deny.