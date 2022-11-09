The Pakistan cricket team has reserved its place in the final of the ICC’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

They defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final at the SCG in Sydney.

Tournament favourites, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat, but it was the 2009 champions, Pakistan, who claimed the ascendency.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi trapped opener Finn Allen leg before, for four, with only the third delivery of the match.

Devon Conway set about rebuilding the innings alongside his skipper Kane Williamson, but he was run-out for 20, thanks to a direct hit from Shadab Khan.

Glenn Philips was caught and bowled off the bowling of spinner Mohammad Nawaz a couple of overs later, leaving the Kiwis on 49 for three after eight overs.

It was Williamson and Dayrl Mitchell who eventually took the fight to the Pakistan bowlers. Scoring better than a run-a-ball, the pair shared in a 68-run fourth wicket partnership — and were cruising on 117 for three.

Afridi however, struck again, this time with the scalp of New Zealand’s captain for 46.

Mitchell now accompanied by Jimmy Neesham notched up a half-century from just 32 deliveries as New Zealand snuck past the 150 mark.

They were eventually restricted to 152 for four in their 20 overs — a target Pakistan would have fancied as it was somewhat short of the par score at the SCG.

Pakistan’s openers, Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam, got their chase off to a flying start racing to 68 without loss, within the first eight overs. Azam who struggled for form throughout the tournament came into his own, scoring a half-century from 38 deliveries.

They put on a match winning 105-run partnership before New Zealand finally took a wicket, removing Azam for 53.

Rizwan, the T20 cricketer of the year last year also recorded a half-century.

Muhammad Haris, Ifthikar Ahmed and Shan Masood made contributions to guide their team to victory by seven wickets with five deliveries to spare securing their spot in Sunday’s final in Melbourne for the first time in 15 years.