The death toll from the floods in Pakistan has risen to over 1600. The floods were caused by heavier than usual monsoon rains and melting glaciers that followed a severe heat wave, all of which are linked to climate change.

The floods in Pakistan are the world’s deadliest since the 2017 South Asian floods and is described as the worst in the country’s history.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s wide-ranging interview with the Associated Press highlighted primarily the details of flood devastation and Pakistan’s relations with int’l community. pic.twitter.com/ShR83UsVpc — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 27, 2022



Millions of people have lost their homes and now have to survive on the bare minimum.

South African Medical Association (SAMA) spokesperson Dr. Akhtar Hussain is currently in Pakistan, representing the country in terms of relief operations.

Hussain says 33 million people have lost their homes.

‘In Pakistan, 33 million people are displaced from their homes. The floods are so devastating, it looks like a sea or river. If you look at their cry of pain, it is unbelievable. For me, I have not seen this in my life.”

Below is the full interview with Dr. Akhtar Hussain