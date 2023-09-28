President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences following the passing of anti-apartheid activist, Aziz Pahad.

Pahad died at his Johannesburg home yesterday surrounded by his family. He was 82.

Pahad served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and member of Parliament from 1994 until 2008.

Endearing disposition and principled; Ramaphosa has hailed Pahad as a consummate diplomat who was a staunch advocate for freedom and justice.

Ramaphosa says Pahad played a critical role in educating the nation about international relations during South Africa’s early democracy as Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister.

His death comes just months after the Pahad family suffered losses in July when brothers, Essop and Zunaid Pahad, died a few weeks apart.

The two Pahad brothers, Essop and Aziz served in former President Thabo Mbeki’s administration.

Ramaphosa also paid tribute in a tweet:

Cde Aziz Pahad was a consummate diplomat not only in the service of our country but in support of causes for freedom and justice elsewhere in the world, notably advocating the plight of the Palestinian people. Endearing of disposition and fierce of principle, he represented our… pic.twitter.com/y8B8cjwLaQ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 28, 2023

Freedom fighter

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Presidency, Kumbudzho Ntshavheni, has remembered Pahad as a staunch freedom fighter.

Pahad was the longest-serving deputy foreign minister.

Ntshavheni says the country lost an icon.

“As cabinet, we have extended our condolences to the family and friends of our former deputy minister for the contribution and sacrifices he has made for us to be free as South Africans.”

VIDEO | Reflecting on the times of Aziz Pahad:

-Additional reporting by Ditaba Tsotetsi