Padayachee raises concerns about line of questioning at Commission

Senior Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigator Brian Padayachee has raised concerns about the line of questioning at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria.

Padayachee says much of the questioning has been repetitive and has focused on decisions taken by his superiors, rather than his role as the lead investigator.

He has been testifying about the investigation that led to the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six co-accused.

Padayachee told the Commission the questioning made him feel as though he was being treated as the accused rather than a witness, insisting he had conducted a bona fide investigation.

“So, what I’m saying, council, that I want to assist the Commission. But on the one side, it’s coming across like I’m an accused. And on the other side, I’m coming out as a witness. So, I’m either here as an accused or a witness. But what I want to say to you and to the Commission, I’m coming here as a witness to assist the Commission and be of assistance. There may be difficulty in explaining some of the stuff that is here. But it is not done deliberately. It is not done to deceive anybody. I conducted a bona fide investigation,” he says.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 141 | Thursday, 16 July 2026

