Madlanga Commission delayed over Padayachee’s A32 affidavit

Proceedings at the Madlanga Commission got off to a slow start on Thursday as evidence leader, Advocate Mahlape Sello requested a short stand down to resolve issues about Colonel Brian Padayachee’s A32 affidavit.

Padayachee, a senior investigator at the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), has returned to testify about the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and five other officers.

The arrests relate to the appointment of Dineo Mokwele as a Crime Intelligence brigadier.

Padayachee told commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga that the A32 affidavit which is sometimes referred to as an anchor affidavit details the investigation leading to the arrests.

Adv Sello: “And why would you have to depose to an anchor affidavit? For what purpose would you ordinarily do that?”

Padayachee: “It gives the whole start of everything. What we did, the investigation up until the time that it finishes off the way we go forward.”

Adv Sello: “And for whose consumption is it intended?”

Padayachee: “It’s for the court. When I go and testify, I will be running from my anchor affidavit because there’s no real affidavit for myself per se.”

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