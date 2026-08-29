PAC’s President warns against voting for Zille as JHB mayor

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) President Mzwanele Nyhontso has warned those attending the party’s Manifesto launch, in Johannesburg not to give their votes to Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg Mayoral candidate, Helen Zille.

He said this as he unveiled the party’s manifesto ahead of the local government elections in Jabulani, Soweto, earlier on Saturday.

🖐🏿💚💛🖤 IN PICTURES | PAC PEOPLE’S MANIFESTO LAUNCH The PAC Manifesto Launch is underway at the Soweto Amphitheatre, where PAC President Cde Mzwanele Nyhontso will unveil the People’s Manifesto. The road to victory begins here pic.twitter.com/1rPOL7bpiK — Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) (@MyPAConline) August 29, 2026

The party has announced its former Secretary General Thami ka Plaatjie, who has returned to the party from the African National Congress (ANC), as its Johannesburg mayoral pick.

Nyhontso said that people must not be fooled into thinking that Cape Town governed by DA is well run, as many black people live in shacks and experience high levels of insecurity in communities such as Philippi.

LGE 2026 | Pan Africanist Congress leader Mzwanele Nyhontso is addressing supporters in Jabulani, Soweto, as the party launches its manifesto ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections. pic.twitter.com/2lrVrJQ6TT — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 29, 2026

“Do not dare give our oppressors the Johannesburg corridoor through the back door to say Zille will bring change. She will never bring change to you, she will bring change to the white people and not to you. You must be careful of doing that. Don’t play with power, don’t play with people, don’t play with the idea that Cape Town is well run, we have Cape Town residents, people who come from the streets and they are suffering, thanks to the DA that is running that municipality against our own people,” he adds.

VIDEO | PAC launches 2026 local election manifesto

