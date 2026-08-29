PAC to launch its election manifesto in Soweto

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) will on Saturday launch its manifesto in Jabulani, Soweto, ahead of the 2026 local government elections (LGE).
The manifesto is expected to focus on the party’s commitment to make land and local economies part of building livelihoods.
The PAC’s support has steadily diminished since 1994, largely due to infighting and leadership battles.
It is part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), with its sole MP and leader, Mzwanele Nyhontso holding the Land Reform and Rural Development portfolio.
🖐🏿💚💛🖤 ONLY 1 DAY TO GO
The countdown is almost over. Tomorrow, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania will unveil its People’s Manifesto, a bold programme centred on the needs, aspirations and dignity of our communities.
Join us as we present a vision for people-centred… pic.twitter.com/GtdivRGG5B
— Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) (@MyPAConline) August 28, 2026