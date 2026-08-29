Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

PAC to launch its election manifesto in Soweto

  • FILE | Banner of the PAC seen during a sports tournament on 14 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook: Pan Africanist Congress of Azania
SABC

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) will on Saturday launch its manifesto in Jabulani, Soweto, ahead of the 2026 local government elections (LGE).

The manifesto is expected to focus on the party’s commitment to make land and local economies part of building livelihoods.

The PAC’s support has steadily diminished since 1994, largely due to infighting and leadership battles.

It is part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), with its sole MP and leader, Mzwanele Nyhontso holding the Land Reform and Rural Development portfolio.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News