PAC leader Mzwanele Nyhontso has slammed those who are predicting that the planned national shutdown will be violent.

In an exclusive interview with SABC News in Parliament, Nyhontsho criticised government for mobilising security forces ahead of the protest.

These include the deployment of the South African National Defence Force.

The party also slammmed those who are calling for the protest to be cancelled.

The PAC as well as labour movement SAFTU, are the organisations that supports and will participate in the protest which the EFF has initiated.

Nyhontso says the protest is not about the EFF, but about the current the state of the nation under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We are participating in the march. We are participating because the march is not about the EFF. The march is not about one political party. The march is not about comrade Julius Malema. It is about the African people. The march is about what affects African people every day. The march is about electricity and all of us are affected by electricity. The march is about corruption. And all of us can see there is corruption in this country.”

Nyhontso adds: “The march is about the State President because we can’t have a President who can’t explain why there were dollars in the mattresses and nobody wants to talk about that, and that’s wrong. Now the citizens must stand up. The citizens must wake up and they must fight for what rightfully belongs to them. And what rightfully belongs to them is freedom, it’s democracy.”