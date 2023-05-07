Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) says that it’s ready to cement its bond with Azapo ahead of next year’s general elections.

This came out in a message of support by PAC leader, Mzwanele Nyontsho at Azapo’s non-elective congress, in Pretoria.

The so- called festival of ideas, is aimed at coming up with solutions for problems faced by the country.

Nyontsho sounded the alarm regarding the state of South Africa.

He says, “Azania is on fire, we must unite, PAC and Azapo must unite. It is going to be a great idea, if these two parties go to elections as one party, and contest the elections. But of course, it’s a mandate that must be drawn from the structures of both organisations.”

Azapo President, Nelvis Qekema says the land question is paramount within the party, adding that the land must be nationalised.

Qekema says this time around, a big change is on the cards within the political landscape.

“We are saying , the first thing that needs to be addressed is the land. We believe that this country is moving vastly and quickly into privatisation and the problem with this economic strategy, once you privatise, you are saying that people have got the means to be able to access the resources yet black people don’t have.”