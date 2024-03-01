PAC elated to be going to elections as a ‘united front’ since 1994

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) says, for the first time in many years, it goes to the elections as a united front.

The PAC of Azania will launch its 2024 election manifesto at its founding place, the Orlando Communal Hall in Soweto on Saturday.

Party President Mzwanele Nyontsho says in the spirit of unity, they have invited their past presidents Dr. Stanley Mgoba, Dr. Motsoko Pheko, Letlapa Mphahlele, and Narius Moloto, who took the current leadership to court in the past.

Nyontsho says their manifesto will also talk about the problems of the African people.

“We identified the Orlando Communal Hall because it is the hall where the PAC was established. And now going there, we are also invited to the spirit of our founding fathers,” says Nyontsho.

“Remember for the first time since 1994 we are going to election as one united PAC. Everybody is welcome and you must also remember that the wounded also belong to us, we can’t be talking unity and be selective while talking unity.”