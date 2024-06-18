PAC changes tune and joins GNU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The PAC has changed its tune and has today joined the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Notably, the party was part of a group of parties that last week expressed their opposition to the unity government, placing their lot under the banner of the Progressive Caucus.

The Progressive Caucus now includes the EFF, Al Jama-Ah, United African Transformation, and United Democratic Movement.

The PAC’s Secretary General Apa Pooe says their participation in the GNU is rooted in the belief that “the PAC can effectively steer the country away from right-leaning tendencies and protect the gains achieved thus far”.

Pooe added the PAC believes that their participation in the GNU will place the issue of the restoration of the land on center stage.