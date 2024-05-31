PAC blames poor election performance on lack of resources

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Pan African Congress (PAC) has attributed its poor showing in the 2024 elections to a lack of resources. With almost 50 percent of the votes tallied, the PAC has yet to secure a single seat in Parliament.

However, Deputy President Victor Serakalala expressed hope that they will triple their seats from the one obtained in the 2019 elections.

Serakalala says, “So far, the numbers that we have set for ourselves – we are achieving. There are areas where in actual fact we are doubling, so in terms of our projections, we are still in the proper perspective in terms of our imagination. We are not missing the chords. The PAC is a self-funded organisation by African people.”

“Comparatively speaking, if you were to check organisations that we are competing with, you will find that we are in the same margin with BOSA, certain organisations that were given some kind of resources that the PAC does not have. So it’s not necessarily policy; if it’s not policy, it can only be resource capacity,” he adds.

With over 50% of the voting districts declared nationally following a slow counting process, the ANC’s support stands at 42.34%, DA at 23.39 %, and MK at 10.77%.

The Northern Cape is likely to be the first province to finish counting, with just three stations outstanding. The ANC has narrowly missed a majority in the Northern Cape, garnering 49.23% of the votes. The Free State is next closest to completion with 65% counted, while the Western Cape has passed the 60% mark.

PAC hopes to fair better in this election:

